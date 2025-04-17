Jump Financial LLC Sells 25,344 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 198,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,344 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,363,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,507,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,005,000 after buying an additional 3,058,243 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,593,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,178,000 after buying an additional 1,045,812 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,155,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,138,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,135,000 after acquiring an additional 386,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mosaic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $26.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.14.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

