Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 116 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 126.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $152.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.21. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.10 and a fifty-two week high of $275.58.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LFUS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Baird R W cut Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

