Wasatch Advisors LP Has $8.57 Million Stock Holdings in Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 608,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Sunrise Realty Trust worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sunrise Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrise Realty Trust

In other news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 44,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $479,867.85. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,711,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,526,296.58. The trade was a 1.65 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 1,243,033 shares of company stock worth $14,701,913 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUNS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Sunrise Realty Trust from $12.25 to $10.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Sunrise Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Sunrise Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of SUNS stock opened at $8.28 on Thursday. Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93.

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Sunrise Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.49%.

Sunrise Realty Trust Profile

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes.

