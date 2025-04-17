Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $131,579,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth $32,865,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,508,000 after purchasing an additional 40,423 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Littelfuse by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 315,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,405,000 after purchasing an additional 37,583 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth about $8,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Down 1.9 %

LFUS stock opened at $152.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.10 and a twelve month high of $275.58.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LFUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

