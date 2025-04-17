Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Purchased by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,319,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 994,007 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Cerus were worth $12,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,415,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 69,950 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cerus by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,575,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 219,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cerus by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,738,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 79,505 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cerus by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 264,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 28,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,814,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,055,000 after buying an additional 2,589,721 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 71,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $103,074.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,238,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,074.40. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 51,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $80,981.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,050.70. This trade represents a 11.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 441,150 shares of company stock worth $665,210. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Price Performance

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Cerus Co. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $241.53 million, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $50.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cerus in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

View Our Latest Research Report on CERS

About Cerus

(Free Report)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.