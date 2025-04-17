NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 5,866 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $14,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $160.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.68 and a fifty-two week high of $207.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

