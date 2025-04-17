Wasatch Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Wasatch Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,605 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in ON were worth $20,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONON. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the fourth quarter worth $164,574,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in ON during the 4th quarter worth $78,799,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in ON during the 4th quarter worth $39,320,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter worth $28,575,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,378,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,808,000 after acquiring an additional 471,805 shares in the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Stock Performance

ONON stock opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.91, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ON from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ON from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

