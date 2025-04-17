NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 34,985 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,985 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $14,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 208,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after buying an additional 56,504 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period.

VMBS opened at $45.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $47.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

