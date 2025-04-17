Wasatch Advisors LP Buys 218,664 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 288.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 218,664 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $34,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in HCI Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,713,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 54,803 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in HCI Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HCI Group by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in HCI Group by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $145.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.17. HCI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.65 and a twelve month high of $151.88.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $3.06. HCI Group had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $161.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

