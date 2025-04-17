Wasatch Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,155 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $29,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.64. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $64.53.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

In related news, Director John R. Mcpherson bought 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $100,039.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,141 shares in the company, valued at $611,999.22. This represents a 19.54 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

