Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,330,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,950 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $10,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,443.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.02. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.96%.

In related news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 48,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $357,265.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,475 shares in the company, valued at $634,224.50. This represents a 36.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,482,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,562,824.96. This trade represents a 1.02 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PTEN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

