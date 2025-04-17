Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $10,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,235,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,377,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 546,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,922,000 after buying an additional 216,543 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,193,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,680,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,247,000 after buying an additional 147,395 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

NYSE WHD opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.82. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $70.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.74.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $272.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.59 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 20.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.84%.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

