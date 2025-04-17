NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 2,803 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $25,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $149.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.38 and a twelve month high of $176.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.64.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

