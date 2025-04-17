Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,650 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $12,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the third quarter valued at $17,621,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 300,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kristin Papesh acquired 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,941.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,177.83. This trade represents a 6.77 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,950.04. This trade represents a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FBIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 1.9 %

FBIN opened at $50.54 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 22.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.