Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Position Raised by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $14,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 407,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,371,000 after purchasing an additional 127,358 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 70,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.61.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $110.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 73.50, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.02. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $94.84 and a 1-year high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. Research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.00%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.