EAM Investors LLC Sells 1,554 Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG)

EAM Investors LLC decreased its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,394 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,238 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 119.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Get PrimeEnergy Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De acquired 1,017 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.29 per share, for a total transaction of $198,609.93. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 236,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,266,739.77. This trade represents a 0.43 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clint Hurt sold 1,107 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total value of $236,997.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,574 shares in the company, valued at $28,168,677.66. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,387,666. Insiders own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock opened at $172.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $98.55 and a twelve month high of $243.49. The company has a market cap of $295.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.46 and its 200 day moving average is $193.78.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter.

PrimeEnergy Resources Profile

(Free Report)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.