EAM Investors LLC Invests $869,000 in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 182,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth about $4,688,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Codexis by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,463,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,292,000 after purchasing an additional 311,082 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Codexis by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,310,000 after purchasing an additional 303,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Codexis by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 211,475 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $175.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.35.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). Codexis had a negative return on equity of 71.56% and a negative net margin of 96.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

