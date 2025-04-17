EAM Investors LLC Sells 6,388 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

EAM Investors LLC cut its stake in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,388 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Willis Lease Finance were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 780.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Willis Lease Finance

In other Willis Lease Finance news, EVP Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $263,015.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,842,686.40. This trade represents a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $544,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,612,556.08. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,465 shares of company stock worth $2,439,074 in the last three months. Insiders own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $139.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $235.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.92.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.92. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.50%.

Willis Lease Finance Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

