EAM Investors LLC Purchases New Shares in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 175,678 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 700,955 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 91,623 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Price Performance

IAG opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.52. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $8.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $469.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.68 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 50.19%. As a group, analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

IAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IAMGOLD

About IAMGOLD

(Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.