EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,903 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $7,939,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,934,000 after purchasing an additional 110,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

DSGX stock opened at $103.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.84 and a beta of 0.97. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $124.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on DSGX shares. Barclays cut their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.