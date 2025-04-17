AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC lessened its stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,806 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $756,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 815.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.82.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

Shares of ASTS opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Transactions at AST SpaceMobile

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $614,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,258.44. The trade was a 27.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

