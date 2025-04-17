EAM Investors LLC Decreases Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $22.19 on Thursday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $640.60 million, a P/E ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.03.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). NETGEAR had a net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NETGEAR news, CFO Murray Bryan sold 3,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $92,044.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,617,325.44. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Prober sold 10,929 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $291,148.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,526,806.32. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

