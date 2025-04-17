EAM Investors LLC Acquires New Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Herc by 878.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Herc by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Herc by 564.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Herc Price Performance

HRI stock opened at $116.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.39 and a 1 year high of $246.88.

Herc Increases Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.84 million. Herc had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 26.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Herc’s payout ratio is 37.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Herc from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Herc from $234.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herc has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.20.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

