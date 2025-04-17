EAM Investors LLC Trims Position in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Byrna Technologies were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,741,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,099,000 after purchasing an additional 293,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Byrna Technologies

In related news, insider Lisa Wager sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,175.90. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Luan Pham sold 33,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $1,010,851.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,078.12. This trade represents a 63.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Byrna Technologies Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:BYRN opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $483.71 million, a P/E ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 2.19. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $34.78.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.26 million. Byrna Technologies had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

