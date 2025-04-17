672,558 Shares in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Acquired by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 672,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,767,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,880,000 after buying an additional 283,207 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $676,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Blend Labs by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 407,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 295,460 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Blend Labs by 697.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,733,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,714,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,706 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian Kneafsey sold 30,000 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $107,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 806,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,264.81. This trade represents a 3.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blend Labs Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of BLND stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92. Blend Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $810.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLND shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Blend Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Blend Labs from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.91.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

