EAM Investors LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FARO Technologies

In related news, CEO Peter James Lau sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $135,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,690,226.80. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Horwath sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $43,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,299. This represents a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,755 shares of company stock valued at $356,020. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FARO. StockNews.com cut FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

FARO Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.93. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $469.99 million, a P/E ratio of -70.74 and a beta of 1.55.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.40 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

