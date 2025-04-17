Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,899 Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEED. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,215,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,970,000. GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 905,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 98,140 shares during the period. Puff Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, Rik Saylor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000.

DEED opened at $20.94 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 12-month low of $19.87 and a 12-month high of $22.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98.

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

