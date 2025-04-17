EAM Investors LLC Decreases Stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

EAM Investors LLC cut its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter worth $499,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 54.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,488,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,654,000 after buying an additional 3,330,714 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Healthcare REIT by 76.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,527,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -63.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.99. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -370.37%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AHR. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

