29,740 Shares in iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:QTOP) Bought by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:QTOP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Separately, Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,422,000.

iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of QTOP opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61. iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.66 million and a PE ratio of 28.89.

iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF (QTOP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Top 30 index. The fund aims to track an index composed of the 30 largest companies by market-cap from the Nasdaq-100 Index. The components are weighted by market-cap with capping limits QTOP was launched on Oct 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

