Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $921,000 Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 349.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 45,984 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 65,476 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth about $489,000.

GMAY opened at $34.74 on Thursday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.59 million, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.73.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

