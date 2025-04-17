Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $2,401,493,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89,098.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 949,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $495,845,000 after purchasing an additional 948,902 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,769,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,980,000 after buying an additional 552,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,813,478,000 after buying an additional 360,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. This represents a 68.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total value of $4,317,123.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,033.06. The trade was a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG opened at $481.34 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $364.17 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $171.44 billion, a PE ratio of 75.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $526.67 and a 200 day moving average of $532.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.81.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

