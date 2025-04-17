NFJ Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,786 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,883,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,114 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,008,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,584,000 after buying an additional 3,160,533 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,467,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,337 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,380,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3,535.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,921,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,804 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDB opened at $69.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.87. The company has a market cap of $175.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $71.53.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HDB shares. Nomura raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura Securities raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

