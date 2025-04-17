Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 181 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,536,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,634,837,000 after acquiring an additional 384,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,725,000 after purchasing an additional 232,540 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $885,886,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,013,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,083,000 after buying an additional 375,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,376,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,379,000 after buying an additional 171,946 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Daiwa America raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $132.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.67.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $98.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.