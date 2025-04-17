Champlain Investment Partners LLC Invests $105.75 Million in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,411,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,747,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Procore Technologies by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total value of $93,867.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,480. This represents a 84.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $436,359.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,208,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,473,454.28. This represents a 0.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,982 shares of company stock worth $5,069,759 in the last three months. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $59.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -83.14 and a beta of 0.90. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.46 and a 52 week high of $88.92.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.46). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $302.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.72 million. Equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

