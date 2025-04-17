Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAM. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $281.10 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective (down previously from $389.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.01.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Boston Beer

Boston Beer Trading Down 1.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

SAM stock opened at $239.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $215.10 and a 52 week high of $339.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,741,000. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its position in Boston Beer by 251.8% in the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,904,000 after acquiring an additional 85,669 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $25,054,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $23,349,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $21,412,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.