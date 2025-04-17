Amkor Technology’s (AMKR) “Sector Weight” Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector weight” rating restated by stock analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AMKR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Melius lowered Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Melius Research cut Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMKR

Amkor Technology Trading Down 5.4 %

Amkor Technology stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.88. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $18,999,995.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,020,870 shares in the company, valued at $218,956,009.50. This trade represents a 7.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $119,056.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,105.72. This represents a 79.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 405,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 202,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,101,000 after purchasing an additional 131,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.