CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,261,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,397 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.9% of CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $546,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,244,463,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $1,010,685,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,195.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,222,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,757 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,709.5% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,006,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,825,000 after buying an additional 1,895,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,988,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

PG stock opened at $166.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $390.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $153.52 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.20%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. This represents a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $6,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,817.68. This trade represents a 61.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,450 shares of company stock worth $23,988,008. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

