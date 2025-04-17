Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Upgraded at Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $111.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PNFP. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PNFP opened at $94.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.94. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $73.62 and a 12-month high of $131.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $475.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director David B. Ingram sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $5,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,185,361.50. The trade was a 49.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 2,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $201,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,552 shares in the company, valued at $25,615,567.76. This represents a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,320. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Financial Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.