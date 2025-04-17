CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Increases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,904,276 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,710 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $114,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Avion Wealth grew its position in Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.81.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.45. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $152.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

