Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 358 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. US Capital Advisors raised ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.42.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OKE opened at $84.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.48 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.40.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.69%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

