Arvest Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $396.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $420.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.42. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $366.32 and a 1-year high of $451.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

