Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.48) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.60 million. Rent the Runway updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
Rent the Runway Stock Down 7.7 %
NASDAQ:RENT opened at $4.07 on Thursday. Rent the Runway has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. The company has a market cap of $15.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup downgraded Rent the Runway to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
About Rent the Runway
Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.
