Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.48) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.60 million. Rent the Runway updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Rent the Runway Stock Down 7.7 %

NASDAQ:RENT opened at $4.07 on Thursday. Rent the Runway has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. The company has a market cap of $15.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Rent the Runway to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Rent the Runway

(Get Free Report)

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.