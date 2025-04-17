Short Interest in Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Increases By 284.6%

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,235,200 shares, an increase of 284.6% from the March 15th total of 1,621,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31,176.0 days.
Mitsubishi Motors Trading Down 1.9 %
OTCMKTS MMTOF opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87. Mitsubishi Motors has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $3.66.
About Mitsubishi Motors
