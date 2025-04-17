Short Interest in Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Increases By 284.6%

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,235,200 shares, an increase of 284.6% from the March 15th total of 1,621,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31,176.0 days.

Mitsubishi Motors Trading Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS MMTOF opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87. Mitsubishi Motors has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $3.66.

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and sale of passenger vehicles, and its parts and components in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its products include EVs/PHEVs, SUVs, pickup trucks, MPVs, and cars under the Mitsubishi brand.

