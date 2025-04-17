Short Interest in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Expands By 260.3%

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 260.3% from the March 15th total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Sumitomo Chemical Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOMMY opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.31. Sumitomo Chemical has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87.

Get Sumitomo Chemical alerts:

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.