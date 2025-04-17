Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) Releases Earnings Results

Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Cosmos Health had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 36.39%.

Cosmos Health Stock Down 0.8 %

COSM stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 5.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. Cosmos Health has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cosmos Health news, CEO Grigorios Siokas bought 29,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,164,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,718.54. The trade was a 0.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 606,340 shares of company stock valued at $352,328 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Cosmos Health Company Profile

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names.

