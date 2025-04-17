Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.1% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $1,277,541.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,149.90. This represents a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $190.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $136.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.47.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $277.00 price target (down previously from $299.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.81.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

