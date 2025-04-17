Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $664,000 in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Two West Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

DFEV opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $931.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.66. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.96.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

