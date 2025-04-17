Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 83,905 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 83,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 39,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $9,237,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,544,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,788,000 after buying an additional 1,962,751 shares during the last quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,484,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $45,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average is $32.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinterest from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PINS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $137,365.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,072.34. The trade was a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 6,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $219,766.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,831.35. The trade was a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 452,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,797,342 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.