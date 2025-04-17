Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 418 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in Home Depot by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KGI Securities raised Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $437.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.08.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $346.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $344.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $371.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.