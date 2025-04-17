Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 636 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,203,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,921,367,000 after purchasing an additional 754,395 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,056,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,155,085,000 after buying an additional 574,055 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,445,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,769,000 after buying an additional 2,333,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,163,580,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $852,732,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,110. This trade represents a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.14.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $82.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.25 and its 200 day moving average is $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

